Formerly conjoined twins thrive following separation surgery

Addy and Lily Altobelli were conjoined at birth, sharing a liver, diaphragm, chest and abdominal wall. At ten months old, doctors performed a ten-hour surgery to separate the sisters. Today, the babies are thriving and the entire Altobelli family joins TODAY to share their inspiring story. “We gave it to God, and we’ve done that throughout this whole journey,” mom Maggie Altobelli says.Jan. 21, 2022