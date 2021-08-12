Parents ‘Believe in a Cure’ for son with rare genetic disorder
Ilissa and Scott Reich learned their son, Eli, had FoxG1 syndrome when he was just 5 months old. The rare neurological disorder impacts many part of the body, making milestones like speaking and walking difficult. The family joins TODAY to discuss their journey, their nonprofit Believe in a Cure and how their community has been supportive in unexpected ways. And TODAY announces a donation to the organization.Aug. 12, 2021