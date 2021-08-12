IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Parents ‘Believe in a Cure’ for son with rare genetic disorder

Ilissa and Scott Reich learned their son, Eli, had FoxG1 syndrome when he was just 5 months old. The rare neurological disorder impacts many part of the body, making milestones like speaking and walking difficult. The family joins TODAY to discuss their journey, their nonprofit Believe in a Cure and how their community has been supportive in unexpected ways. And TODAY announces a donation to the organization.Aug. 12, 2021

