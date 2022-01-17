IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

WATCH: We look back at 70 unforgettable years of TODAY! 

  • Hoda and Jenna surprise nonprofit leader with vacation to Key West

    04:32

  • New Jersey couple unites community over love of reading

    04:24
  • Now Playing

    Paralympian Mike Schultz on engineering his own prosthetic leg

    05:17
  • UP NEXT

    Woman shares 'debt journey' to educate and empower others

    04:39

  • Newly minted Maya Angelou quarters begin rolling out

    03:59

  • Tennis legend Chris Evert shares ovarian cancer diagnosis

    02:25

  • Friends and family gather for Bob Saget's funeral

    02:34

  • Friends, co-stars, fans honor Betty White on her 100th birthday

    03:56

  • Prince Harry in legal fight over police protection in Britain

    01:52

  • Novak Djokovic is back in Serbia after deportation from Australia

    02:13

  • Tuskegee Airman Charles McGee dies at age 102

    00:28

  • What we know about the volcanic eruption in Tonga

    00:24

  • North Korea test fires more missiles

    00:25

  • Voting rights bill heads to Senate amid growing pressure

    02:50

  • Free COVID tests to start shipping this week

    02:16

  • FBI identifies hostage-taker at Texas synagogue after harrowing standoff

    02:29

  • Massive winter storm rips through US: What to expect

    01:24

  • Winter storm slams Northeast and South, causing thousands of flight cancellations

    02:10

  • Campbell’s releases candle that smells like tomato soup

    03:24

  • Woodstock co-creator Michael Lang dies at 77

    01:48

TODAY

Paralympian Mike Schultz on engineering his own prosthetic leg

05:17

Gold and silver winning Paralympian Mike Schultz joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to discuss his new book and the 2008 snowmobile accident that led to having his leg amputated. He reveals that he engineered his own prosthetic leg -- and made prosthetics for some of his competitors too. Schultz also shares what was behind his decision to compete in Beijing next month.Jan. 17, 2022

  • Hoda and Jenna surprise nonprofit leader with vacation to Key West

    04:32

  • New Jersey couple unites community over love of reading

    04:24
  • Now Playing

    Paralympian Mike Schultz on engineering his own prosthetic leg

    05:17
  • UP NEXT

    Woman shares 'debt journey' to educate and empower others

    04:39

  • Newly minted Maya Angelou quarters begin rolling out

    03:59

  • Tennis legend Chris Evert shares ovarian cancer diagnosis

    02:25

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All