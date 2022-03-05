Paralympic athlete affected by Chornobyl disaster wins gold medal

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Oksana Masters has won the Team USA’s first gold medal of the Paralympic Games. The 32-year-old was born in Ukraine with a set of birth defects believed to be caused by the Chornobyl nuclear disaster and was adopted by an American family.
