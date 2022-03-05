IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Paralympic athlete affected by Chornobyl disaster wins gold medal

00:35

Oksana Masters has won the Team USA’s first gold medal of the Paralympic Games. The 32-year-old was born in Ukraine with a set of birth defects believed to be caused by the Chornobyl nuclear disaster and was adopted by an American family. March 5, 2022

