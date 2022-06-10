IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

13 bestselling summer beauty essentials we’re loving right now — starting at $8

  • Uvalde school police chief says he ‘ran towards the danger’

    02:35

  • Jan. 6th hearings are about ‘next generation’: NBC’s Hallie Jackson

    02:59
  • Now Playing

    Panel blames Trump for ‘attempted coup’ in first Jan. 6th hearing

    03:04
  • UP NEXT

    Suspect charged with attempted murder of Justice Brett Kavanaugh

    02:14

  • Survivors deliver powerful testimony as House passes new gun bill

    02:25

  • Chuck Todd: Those who need to watch Jan. 6 hearings won't

    02:32

  • What to watch for in first televised Jan. 6 insurrection hearing

    02:30

  • Donald Trump, adult children agree to testify in civil investigation

    00:24

  • San Francisco votes out progressive DA under fire for rising crime

    02:19

  • Will hearings with shooting survivors lead to new gun laws?

    02:38

  • Matthew McConaughey calls for new gun laws in emotional plea

    02:08

  • Voters in 7 states head to the polls Tuesday for primary elections

    00:35

  • 5 members of Proud Boys charged with seditious conspiracy

    00:32

  • Putin issues warning if allies send Ukraine long-range weapons

    02:21

  • Jan. 6 committee to televise hearings beginning Thursday

    02:24

  • Analysts predict national gas average will reach $6 by Labor Day

    02:30

  • Back-to-back weekend mass shootings leave 5 dead, 23 injured

    02:49

  • Gas prices break another record high. Will it reach $5 per gallon?

    02:30

  • 100 days into war, Ukraine fights for its survival

    02:38

  • Biden on guns: ‘How much more carnage are we willing to accept?’

    02:48

TODAY

Panel blames Trump for ‘attempted coup’ in first Jan. 6th hearing

03:04

In a rare televised hearing, the Jan. 6 committee aired never-before-seen videos during the riot at the U.S. Capitol and blamed former President Donald Trump for an “attempted coup.” NBC’s Peter Alexander reports for TODAY.June 10, 2022

Wife of Jan. 6 officer who died after riot feels duty to represent him at hearings

  • Uvalde school police chief says he ‘ran towards the danger’

    02:35

  • Jan. 6th hearings are about ‘next generation’: NBC’s Hallie Jackson

    02:59
  • Now Playing

    Panel blames Trump for ‘attempted coup’ in first Jan. 6th hearing

    03:04
  • UP NEXT

    Suspect charged with attempted murder of Justice Brett Kavanaugh

    02:14

  • Survivors deliver powerful testimony as House passes new gun bill

    02:25

  • Chuck Todd: Those who need to watch Jan. 6 hearings won't

    02:32

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All