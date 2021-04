Willie Geist wraps up Sunday TODAY by sharing mug shots sent in by viewers. This week, Willie gives a shoutout to Amy in Texas; Karsyn in Maine; Sandy in North Carolina; Tim and Doreen in Connecticut; Joanne and her fellow nurses in Illinois; Jessica, James and Avalina in Wisconsin; Marion in Detroit; and Ginny in Scottsdale. To share your photos, use #SundayTODAY on social media.