Padma Lakshmi opens up about her decision to talk about her rape
In a New York Times op-ed in September, “Top Chef” host Padma Lakshmi spoke out for the first time about being raped when she was 16. In a TODAY exclusive, Lakshmi talks to Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb about her decision to share her story, why she didn’t report it at the time, and what she wants survivors to know. "We have to stop thinking about these people who it happens to (as) victims, but as survivors."
