Experts share how often you should clean your pajamas, phone, more

Ozempic, Wegovy spark willpower vs. biology weight loss debate

04:13

Popular weight loss drugs are raising the question of whether it's biology or willpower that leads to success in losing weight. Cardiologist Dr. Narula joins TODAY to break down the latest research. "Drugs like Ozempic have shown us the power that altering the chemistry or the signals in the brain can have on weight loss."Aug. 15, 2023

