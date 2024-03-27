Plan meals like a pro all week with these simple tips
05:30
Now Playing
Some women on Ozempic report getting unexpectedly pregnant
05:31
UP NEXT
Study links lack of sleep to high blood pressure and hypertension
02:14
Spiritual coach shares practical ways to handle anxiety
04:06
How to tell the difference between allergies and cold symptoms
04:55
Kate Middleton's cancer puts focus on preventative chemotherapy
04:48
Will Princess Kate’s cancer revelation ease the pressure on her?
04:16
Meet the woman found love through organ donor's brother
07:24
How to include puppies in your yoga poses
05:05
Future of fertility: Why women in their 20s are freezing their eggs
05:42
Medicare says it can cover Wegovy — but only for certain patients
01:53
Life coach offers advice for starting over at any age
04:01
Richard Simmons sparks concern over posts saying he's ‘dying’
02:44
Late-stage cancer drug could help treat early-stage, study shows
02:04
Try these dermatologist tips to revamp your spring skin care routine
03:09
CDC issues measles alert urging parents to get children vaccinated
00:37
Spring back into fitness with these warm-up exercises
05:24
Are all fats bad? Dietitian breaks down health myths and facts
03:55
Eye health: What to know about diet, screen time and makeup
04:33
Alleviate aches and pains with these 4 morning exercises
04:54
Some women on Ozempic report getting unexpectedly pregnant
05:31
Weight-loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy can help people shed pounds and regulate blood sugar but some people say they are also getting pregnant while taking the medications — even while on birth control. NBC’s Anne Thompson reports and Dr. Tara Narula joins TODAY to break down the possible rise of so-called “Ozempic babies.”March 27, 2024
