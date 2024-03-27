IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

A fashion expert shares her spring style picks from Target — starting at $10

Some women on Ozempic report getting unexpectedly pregnant
March 27, 202405:31

Some women on Ozempic report getting unexpectedly pregnant

05:31

Weight-loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy can help people shed pounds and regulate blood sugar but some people say they are also getting pregnant while taking the medications — even while on birth control. NBC’s Anne Thompson reports and Dr. Tara Narula joins TODAY to break down the possible rise of so-called “Ozempic babies.”March 27, 2024

