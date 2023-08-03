Tony Bennett’s wife, son talk final days: ‘The music never left him’
Ozempic and Mounjaro drugmakers sued over warning labels
The makers of the popular diabetes drugs Ozempic and Mounjaro are being sued by a patient who says that the drugs’ warning labels aren’t strong enough. The suit claims that Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly failed to adequately warn about the risk for serious stomach problems.Aug. 3, 2023
