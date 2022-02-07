Owen Wilson on ‘Marry Me’, potential second season of 'Loki,' living with brother Luke
04:13
Share this -
copied
Actor Owen Wilson joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to talk about what it was like working alongside Jennifer Lopez in his latest movie, “Marry Me." Wilson also talks about what it was like living with younger brother Luke Wilson for the past few months and weighs in on the potential of a second season for the Marvel series “Loki." "It seems like that they are talking about doing another one," he says, remaining tight-lipped.Feb. 7, 2022
Sarita Choudhury teases possible second season of ‘And Just Like That’
05:23
Meet the bachelor looking for love with help from Hoda and Jenna
03:00
Hoda and Jenna wish Garth Brooks a happy 60th birthday over a video call
01:52
Andy Cohen celebrates getting star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
01:12
Hannah Waddingham talks Super Bowl ad, season 3 of ‘Ted Lasso,' 'Hocus Pocus 2'
05:21
Now Playing
Owen Wilson on ‘Marry Me’, potential second season of 'Loki,' living with brother Luke