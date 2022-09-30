Russian missiles on civilian convoy kills over 20, injures dozens

Kayakers rescue five boaters after their vessel capsized00:33
Rescue efforts underway after Ian decimates Sanibel Island02:46
Best money moves to to fight inflation amid recession fears02:34
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa taken to hospital with head, neck injuries03:37
South Carolina braces for Hurricane Ian’s next landfall02:06
FDA approves new drug to slow progress of ALS00:24
Veteran EMS worker fatally stabbed in random NYC attack00:27
Ginni Thomas tells Jan. 6 committee she still believes 2020 election was stolen from Trump00:29
- Now Playing
Russian missiles on civilian convoy kills over 20, injures dozens02:26
- UP NEXT
Ian could bring ‘life-threatening’ storm surge in the Carolinas02:01
Sanibel city manager says damage is ‘catastrophic’ and ‘biblical’04:10
At least 12 killed by deadly Hurricane Ian, figure expected to rise03:58
TikTok star shares glimpse into his life on movie and TV sets03:44
Florida official on why you should stay out of the water after Ian03:55
TODAY wins Emmy for Jan. 6 coverage01:54
TODAY celebrates 100th (and 102nd) birthdays: Sept. 29, 202201:13
Russia announces plans to annex 4 regions in Ukraine00:29
Aaron Judge hits 61st home run, gifts mom with the historic ball02:43
Fire chief shares update on rescues underway in Florida after Ian02:50
Neighbors become heroes as Hurricane Ian slams Florida coast03:13
- UP NEXT
Kayakers rescue five boaters after their vessel capsized00:33
Rescue efforts underway after Ian decimates Sanibel Island02:46
Best money moves to to fight inflation amid recession fears02:34
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa taken to hospital with head, neck injuries03:37
South Carolina braces for Hurricane Ian’s next landfall02:06
FDA approves new drug to slow progress of ALS00:24
Play All
Play All