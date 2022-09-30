IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Up to 84% off luxury handbags, sheet sets and more — starting at $9 

  • Kayakers rescue five boaters after their vessel capsized

    00:33

  • Rescue efforts underway after Ian decimates Sanibel Island

    02:46

  • Best money moves to to fight inflation amid recession fears

    02:34

  • Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa taken to hospital with head, neck injuries

    03:37

  • South Carolina braces for Hurricane Ian’s next landfall

    02:06

  • FDA approves new drug to slow progress of ALS

    00:24

  • Veteran EMS worker fatally stabbed in random NYC attack

    00:27

  • Ginni Thomas tells Jan. 6 committee she still believes 2020 election was stolen from Trump

    00:29
  • Now Playing

    Russian missiles on civilian convoy kills over 20, injures dozens

    02:26
  • UP NEXT

    Ian could bring ‘life-threatening’ storm surge in the Carolinas

    02:01

  • Sanibel city manager says damage is ‘catastrophic’ and ‘biblical’

    04:10

  • At least 12 killed by deadly Hurricane Ian, figure expected to rise

    03:58

  • TikTok star shares glimpse into his life on movie and TV sets

    03:44

  • Florida official on why you should stay out of the water after Ian

    03:55

  • TODAY wins Emmy for Jan. 6 coverage

    01:54

  • TODAY celebrates 100th (and 102nd) birthdays: Sept. 29, 2022

    01:13

  • Russia announces plans to annex 4 regions in Ukraine

    00:29

  • Aaron Judge hits 61st home run, gifts mom with the historic ball

    02:43

  • Fire chief shares update on rescues underway in Florida after Ian

    02:50

  • Neighbors become heroes as Hurricane Ian slams Florida coast

    03:13

TODAY

Russian missiles on civilian convoy kills over 20, injures dozens

02:26

A Russian missile strike on a civilian convoy killed at least 20 people in eastern Ukraine on Friday. Meanwhile, in a rare acknowledgement of a setback, President Vladimir Putin conceded the mistakes he made in the recent draft efforts and pledged to never make them again. NBC’s Richard Engel reports for TODAY.Sept. 30, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Kayakers rescue five boaters after their vessel capsized

    00:33

  • Rescue efforts underway after Ian decimates Sanibel Island

    02:46

  • Best money moves to to fight inflation amid recession fears

    02:34

  • Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa taken to hospital with head, neck injuries

    03:37

  • South Carolina braces for Hurricane Ian’s next landfall

    02:06

  • FDA approves new drug to slow progress of ALS

    00:24

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All