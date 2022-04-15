IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Patrick Lyoya’s family demand justice, call his death an ‘execution’

02:20

Protesters are demanding justice for 26-year-old Patrick Lyoya, an unarmed Black man shot in the head by a white officer during a traffic stop. His family is speaking out, calling his death an “execution.” NBC’s Shaquille Brewster reports for TODAY.April 15, 2022

