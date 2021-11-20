Outrage after jury finds Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty on all charges

On Friday, a Wisconsin jury acquitted Kyle Rittenhouse, finding the 18-year-old not guilty on all five counts. Rittenhouse had been charged with shooting and killing two men and wounding another last summer. Overnight, there were a few protests nationwide but all of them were relatively peaceful as Americans stand divided over the verdict. NBC’s Meagan Fitzgerald reports in Kenosha, Wisconsin for Weekend TODAY. Nov. 20, 2021