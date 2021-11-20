IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Jill Martin is kicking off the holidays with up to 80% off gadgets, fashion and home

TODAY

Outrage after jury finds Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty on all charges

02:41

On Friday, a Wisconsin jury acquitted Kyle Rittenhouse, finding the 18-year-old not guilty on all five counts. Rittenhouse had been charged with shooting and killing two men and wounding another last summer. Overnight, there were a few protests nationwide but all of them were relatively peaceful as Americans stand divided over the verdict. NBC’s Meagan Fitzgerald reports in Kenosha, Wisconsin for Weekend TODAY. Nov. 20, 2021

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All