5 products to help you reach your fitness goals, according to a personal trainer

    Oscars will return with a host in 2022

    00:39
Oscars will return with a host in 2022

00:39

The president of ABC entertainment announced that the Oscars will be returning with a host in 2022. This will be the first time in three years that the special night will include a master of ceremonies.Jan. 12, 2022

    Oscars will return with a host in 2022

    00:39
