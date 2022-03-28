IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Oscars 2022 fashion: See Ariana DeBose, Nicole Kidman, Zendaya, more 05:10
UP NEXT
Art museum’s newest exhibit is curated by the same people that protect it 03:31 Hoda and Jenna reveal some of their favorite finds 01:19 Bestselling products for spring travel: Collapsable water bottle, travel pillow, more 04:31 Vacation getaway shopping guide: Swimsuits, self-tan drops, more 04:32 ‘Shop All Day’: Hidden gems, plus Caila Quinn from ‘The Bachelor’ 25:03 High-waisted shorts, puff sleeves: Styles to rock this spring 03:48 Veteran trendsetter Jenna Lyons on building a fashion brand 06:02 Fashion and beauty hidden gems: Rosehip oil, root cover, more 03:52 Pamper your puppy with these must-have products 04:38 Dress like your favorite celebrities with these tips 04:26 Bobbie Thomas shares meaningful jewelry and feel-good finds 04:53 Best gifts to celebrate your dog in honor of National Puppy Day 05:12 Refresh your spring accessories with these sunglasses, handbags and more 05:14 Step up your grooming game with these products 04:49 Hot jean trends that are reinvigorating the denim domain 03:41 Spring into style with platform sneakers, sling bag, sunglasses, more 04:41 Designer Paul Tazewell opens up about historic Oscar nomination 04:40 Products from women-owned business: Face oils, anklets, more 04:57 Jill Martin shares Laila Ali’s butterfly-inspired art 04:39 Oscars 2022 fashion: See Ariana DeBose, Nicole Kidman, Zendaya, more 05:10
On the Oscars red carpet, Hollywood’s biggest stars graced with evening with pastel colors and gowns that sparkled. TODAY’s Sheinelle Jones highlights some of the most memorable outfits, including those worn by Jada Pinkett Smith, Rita Moreno, Nicole Kidman and Zendaya. E! News style correspondent Zanna Roberts joins TODAY with a look at all the glam.
March 28, 2022 Read More
Now Playing
Oscars 2022 fashion: See Ariana DeBose, Nicole Kidman, Zendaya, more 05:10
UP NEXT
Art museum’s newest exhibit is curated by the same people that protect it 03:31 Hoda and Jenna reveal some of their favorite finds 01:19 Bestselling products for spring travel: Collapsable water bottle, travel pillow, more 04:31 Vacation getaway shopping guide: Swimsuits, self-tan drops, more 04:32 ‘Shop All Day’: Hidden gems, plus Caila Quinn from ‘The Bachelor’ 25:03