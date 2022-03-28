IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Oscars 2022 fashion: See Ariana DeBose, Nicole Kidman, Zendaya, more

TODAY

Oscars 2022 fashion: See Ariana DeBose, Nicole Kidman, Zendaya, more

On the Oscars red carpet, Hollywood’s biggest stars graced with evening with pastel colors and gowns that sparkled. TODAY’s Sheinelle Jones highlights some of the most memorable outfits, including those worn by Jada Pinkett Smith, Rita Moreno, Nicole Kidman and Zendaya. E! News style correspondent Zanna Roberts joins TODAY with a look at all the glam.March 28, 2022

Will Smith addresses Chris Rock incident in Oscars speech: 'Love will make you do crazy things'

    Oscars 2022 fashion: See Ariana DeBose, Nicole Kidman, Zendaya, more

