Oscars committee to review Will Smith for hitting Chris Rock

Following the slap heard and seen around the world, the Academy’s board of governors is set to review Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock on stage in front of 16 million Americans. Chris Rock has yet to make any public comment, but all eyes are on the comedian as he begins a series of sold-out shows this week. NBC’s Miguel Almaguer reports for TODAY.March 30, 2022
