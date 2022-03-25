IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Oscars 2022: Inside the final preparations for Hollywood’s big night 02:30
The countdown is on for the 94th Academy Awards, which will be returning to the Dolby Theater in Hollywood after moving locations and going partially virtual for the last two years as a result of the pandemic. Taking center stage as hosts of this year’s show are Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes, who are the first officials hosts since 2018. NBC’s Miguel Almaguer reports for TODAY.
