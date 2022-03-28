IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Jimmy Fallon talks new children's book, Questlove's Oscar win

  • Amy Schumer kicks off Oscars by roasting the stars

  • Oscars 2022 fashion: See Ariana DeBose, Nicole Kidman, Zendaya, more

  • Amy Schumer is Hoda Kotb’s latest guest on ‘Making Space’ podcast

  • New details emerge on death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins

  • Fallout and reaction after Will Smith smacks Chris Rock at Oscars

    Oscars 2022: Will Smith incident overshadows historic firsts

    Art museum’s newest exhibit is curated by the same people that protect it

  • Lily Collins talks new thriller ‘Windfall,’ returning to ‘Emily in Paris’

  • The Oscars are back with a few controversial changes

  • Ina Garten kicks off new cooking show ‘Be My Guest’ with a familiar face

  • James Bond competition series in the works at Amazon Prime

  • Hoda and Jenna get ready for the Oscars with trivia

  • Lily Collins talks working alongside her husband, director Charlie McDowell, in 'Windfall'

  • Joe Jonas and Sean Bankhead talk new TikTok talent search series for MTV

  • Savannah and Hoda overshare about Jenna during Truth or Dare

  • Steve Kornacki breaks down the 2022 Oscars by the numbers

  • Dave Karger reveals his picks for Oscars 2022 winners

  • Aretha Franklin’s granddaughter on fondest memories of the 'Queen of Soul’

  • Sesame Place opens in San Diego: Elmo and Abby Cadabby share details!

Oscars 2022: Will Smith incident overshadows historic firsts

The 94th Academy Awards were overshadowed Sunday by actor Will Smith walking on stage and appearing to hit comedian Chris Rock who made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Will Smith went on to win his first Oscar for portraying the father of Venus and Serena Williams. Reporting for TODAY, NBC’s Joe Fryer shares more highlights from the night, including “CODA” winning best picture.March 28, 2022

Will Smith appears to slap Chris Rock at Oscars after joke about Jada Pinkett Smith

