Orphanage in Turkey provides refuge for Uyghur children
04:07
Share this -
copied
In an orphanage in Turkey, more than 100 children live together far from home. Their families were torn apart because they are ethnic Uyghurs, a Muslim minority from Western China. Reporting for TODAY, NBC’s Keir Simmons meets the children who haven’t seen their parents in years.Jan. 28, 2022
UP NEXT
Why Disney and M&M’s mascot makeovers are ruffling feathers
02:54
Rare painting of Jesus Christ sold for more than $45 million
00:29
Judge set to decide new sentence for ‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic
00:26
Coast Guard calls off search for survivors after migrant boat capsizes off Florida coast
00:23
Court rejects plan to lease millions of acres in Gulf of Mexico for offshore drilling
00:28
Suspect accused of shooting 3 officers in Houston surrenders