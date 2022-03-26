Orlando amusement park death raises safety concerns, investigation underway
01:46
Share this -
copied
The death of 14-year-old Tyre Sampson from a fall on an amusement park attraction is under investigations. State investigators are searching the ride for clues, while the company that operates the amusement says that in 20 years, there has never been an incident like this. NBC’s Sam Brock reports for Saturday TODAY. Warning: Some of the images are disturbing.March 26, 2022
UP NEXT
Foo Fighter’s drummer Taylor Hawkins dies at 50
01:45
Russia signals change of strategy in Ukraine
02:16
Biden gets firsthand look at Ukrainian refugee crisis in Poland
03:07
All-female biker club Caramel Curves redefines rules of the road
04:33
Hoda and Jenna surprise a loyal fan with a new TV!
02:48
Meet the woman who left her law career for a life in the art world