TODAY

Orlando amusement park death raises safety concerns, investigation underway

01:46

The death of 14-year-old Tyre Sampson from a fall on an amusement park attraction is under investigations. State investigators are searching the ride for clues, while the company that operates the amusement says that in 20 years, there has never been an incident like this. NBC’s Sam Brock reports for Saturday TODAY. Warning: Some of the images are disturbing.March 26, 2022

