Ordering families out of Ukraine signals invasion as ‘imminent,’ analyst says
Amid news that the State Department is ordering families of personnel in Ukraine out of the country, NBC News national security analyst Jeremy Bash says this likely means an attack could be “imminent.” While he says it might be too late to stop Russian President Vladimir Putin from invading, Bash discusses options to “prevent him from escalating once he goes in.”Jan. 24, 2022
