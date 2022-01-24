IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • How to avoid delays of your tax refund

    02:51

  • George Floyd case: Trial against 3 former Minneapolis police officers set to begin

    01:58

  • Police face new challenge: Deadly and untraceable weapons made at home

    03:22

  • Thierry Mugler, iconic French fashion designer, dies at 73

    00:25

  • Cruise ship diverts to Bahamas to avoid arrest for unpaid fuel

    02:28

  • Sarah Palin’s defamation case against The New York Times set to begin

    00:29

  • Team USA snowboarder Jamie Anderson shares video of her engagement with TODAY

    00:28

  • Former AG William Barr has spoken to Jan. 6 committee

    00:24

  • COVID-19 cases ‘going in the right direction’ Fauci says

    02:02
  • Now Playing

    Ordering families out of Ukraine signals invasion as ‘imminent,’ analyst says

    03:04
  • UP NEXT

    Police departments on edge after officers shot in multiple cities

    02:06

  • Biden weighs deploying troops near Ukraine to counter Putin’s aggression

    02:37

  • Woman takes selfie on top of her car as it sinks into a river

    05:19

  • Lusia Harris, the only woman to be drafted by the NBA, dies at age 66

    02:36

  • How restaurants are evolving from a crippling pandemic and changing job market

    03:36

  • Why 5G networks are cause for concern in air travel

    04:12

  • Thousands expected at DC rally protesting vaccine mandates

    02:12

  • Chuck Todd: ‘Does the US care more about Europe’s security than Europe?’

    01:58

  • US and UK accuse Russia of planning to topple Ukraine’s president

    01:48

  • Watch: Man saves dogs from black bear

    00:41

TODAY

Ordering families out of Ukraine signals invasion as ‘imminent,’ analyst says

03:04

Amid news that the State Department is ordering families of personnel in Ukraine out of the country, NBC News national security analyst Jeremy Bash says this likely means an attack could be “imminent.” While he says it might be too late to stop Russian President Vladimir Putin from invading, Bash discusses options to “prevent him from escalating once he goes in.”Jan. 24, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    How to avoid delays of your tax refund

    02:51

  • George Floyd case: Trial against 3 former Minneapolis police officers set to begin

    01:58

  • Police face new challenge: Deadly and untraceable weapons made at home

    03:22

  • Thierry Mugler, iconic French fashion designer, dies at 73

    00:25

  • Cruise ship diverts to Bahamas to avoid arrest for unpaid fuel

    02:28

  • Sarah Palin’s defamation case against The New York Times set to begin

    00:29

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All