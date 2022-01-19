Orange juice prices could rise due to historically small harvests in Florida
The Department of Agriculture in Florida is forecasting the smallest harvest season for oranges since the 1940s, and that’s expected to cause prices to soar for consumers. One of the biggest factors is a disease that’s been around for years causing trees to bear smaller fruits with less juice. NBC’s Morgan Chesky reports for TODAY.Jan. 19, 2022
