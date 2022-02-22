New docudrama from Al Roker spotlights history of Black cowboys
05:00
Share this -
copied
The new docudrama “Freedom on the Range,” produced by Al Roker, looks into the cultural significance of Black cowboys in the Old West. Ora Brown, who is featured in the movie, joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to talk about his experience working on a ranch as a “cowpuncher.”Feb. 22, 2022
Nathan Chen and Hoda go up against Ana Gasteyer and Jenna in charades
04:57
Ana Gasteyer talks spoofing corporate life in ‘American Auto’
06:08
Ina Garten is hosting a new dinner party series (and Willie Geist in invited!)
03:09
Now Playing
New docudrama from Al Roker spotlights history of Black cowboys
05:00
UP NEXT
‘Tinder Swindler’ spotlights rise of scammers using online dating, cryptocurrency
04:39
Ben Stiller says he almost made a Rolling Stones movie with Mick Jagger