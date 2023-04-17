Optimism expert on why ‘good vibes only’ is a ‘toxic’ mentality

Start TODAY member shares transformation after acid reflux battle
04:21
Psychologist Deepika Chopra shares how to make joy a priority in our lives and answers questions from TODAY viewers about happiness and resiliency. “The one term that just drives me crazy is 'good vibes only,'" Dr. Chopra says. "It’s basically saying that we only have time and space for your good feelings and that’s toxic."April 17, 2023
