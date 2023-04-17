IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Optimism expert on why ‘good vibes only’ is a ‘toxic’ mentality

    04:32
  • UP NEXT

    SoulCycle instructor shares simple foam roller exercises

    03:29

  • Start TODAY member shares transformation after acid reflux battle

    04:21

  • New melanoma vaccine could cut risk of cancer recurrence

    02:14

  • Boston Marathon bombing survivor transforms trauma care

    03:37

  • Peloton instructor Leanne Hainsby shares breast cancer journey

    06:54

  • Richard Engel on how son Henry’s legacy will aid search for cure

    07:25

  • Appeals court restores access to abortion pill but with restrictions

    02:33

  • How to manage stress and use it to your advantage

    05:15

  • Cases of strep throat surge amid drug shortage

    02:36

  • California man dies from rare flesh-eating bacteria in pond

    02:19

  • Autism virtual clinic brings new hope to families in search of help

    03:58

  • WeightWatchers offers access to popular weight loss drugs

    03:37

  • DOJ appeals Texas abortion drug ruling that halted FDA approval

    03:05

  • Start TODAY members share their fitness journeys and experts reveal the best health tips

    24:38

  • Warm up exercises to optimize mobility ahead of your workout

    04:48

  • Stretches and warm up exercises to avoid common injuries

    05:37

  • How brains impact weight gain in men and women differently

    03:52

  • Taraji P. Henson on bringing mental health care access to HBCUs

    04:53

  • Men’s skincare 101: Best practices and products to start a routine

    04:23

Optimism expert on why ‘good vibes only’ is a ‘toxic’ mentality

04:32

Psychologist Deepika Chopra shares how to make joy a priority in our lives and answers questions from TODAY viewers about happiness and resiliency. “The one term that just drives me crazy is 'good vibes only,'" Dr. Chopra says. "It’s basically saying that we only have time and space for your good feelings and that’s toxic."April 17, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Optimism expert on why ‘good vibes only’ is a ‘toxic’ mentality

    04:32
  • UP NEXT

    SoulCycle instructor shares simple foam roller exercises

    03:29

  • Start TODAY member shares transformation after acid reflux battle

    04:21

  • New melanoma vaccine could cut risk of cancer recurrence

    02:14

  • Boston Marathon bombing survivor transforms trauma care

    03:37

  • Peloton instructor Leanne Hainsby shares breast cancer journey

    06:54

  • Richard Engel on how son Henry’s legacy will aid search for cure

    07:25

  • Appeals court restores access to abortion pill but with restrictions

    02:33

  • How to manage stress and use it to your advantage

    05:15

  • Cases of strep throat surge amid drug shortage

    02:36

  • California man dies from rare flesh-eating bacteria in pond

    02:19

  • Autism virtual clinic brings new hope to families in search of help

    03:58

  • WeightWatchers offers access to popular weight loss drugs

    03:37

  • DOJ appeals Texas abortion drug ruling that halted FDA approval

    03:05

  • Start TODAY members share their fitness journeys and experts reveal the best health tips

    24:38

  • Warm up exercises to optimize mobility ahead of your workout

    04:48

  • Stretches and warm up exercises to avoid common injuries

    05:37

  • How brains impact weight gain in men and women differently

    03:52

  • Taraji P. Henson on bringing mental health care access to HBCUs

    04:53

  • Men’s skincare 101: Best practices and products to start a routine

    04:23

02:17

Mass shooting at teen’s birthday party leaves 4 dead, 28 injured

02:17

New details reveal scale of classified military docs leak

00:26

Black teen shot after ringing wrong doorbell to pick up siblings

01:51

Judge delays Dominion and Fox News defamation trial

03:03

Supreme Court expected to decide fate of mifepristone this week

04:25

Try these 3 cocktails from Reba McEntire's new restaurant

04:32

Optimism expert on why ‘good vibes only’ is a ‘toxic’ mentality

10:31

‘Home Town Takeover’ stars on restoring small towns in America

01:51

Reba McEntire on first meeting her boyfriend she calls 'Sugar Tot'

03:29

SoulCycle instructor shares simple foam roller exercises

03:29

SoulCycle instructor shares simple foam roller exercises

04:15

Betty Gilpin on battling rogue AI in Peacock series ‘Mrs. Davis’

04:21

Start TODAY member shares transformation after acid reflux battle

04:05

Get the most bloom for your buck with these spring flower hacks

05:52

Neil Patrick Harris on 'nonstop comedy' in ‘Peter Pan Goes Wrong’

04:12

Meet the professional ballerina inspiring young Black dancers

04:06

How coconuts are being used to protect shorelines in New Jersey

04:48

Check out these star-studded music festivals set for summer 2023

04:30

Shop these 6 travel essentials: Packing cubes, rain jackets, more

05:42

Ally Sheedy talks 'Single Drunk Female,' college professorship

04:25

Try these 3 cocktails from Reba McEntire's new restaurant

04:32

Optimism expert on why ‘good vibes only’ is a ‘toxic’ mentality

10:31

‘Home Town Takeover’ stars on restoring small towns in America

01:51

Reba McEntire on first meeting her boyfriend she calls 'Sugar Tot'

04:31

Quick-dry clothing, rain sneakers and other rainy day essentials

05:31

Dr. Jane Goodall opens up to Hoda and Jenna on legendary career

10:20

Vanessa Hudgens on engagement, paranormal movie ‘Dead Hot’

05:23

Michelle Collins shares her take on 'short kings.' voice messages

03:05

Jenna Bush Hager recalls her water breaking during baby shower

02:59

TODAY fan wins free vacation with help from Jenna Bush Hager!

05:35

Shop TODAY announces winners of first Beauty Awards

04:38

How to pull off viral TikTok beauty trends — no filter needed

03:42

Affordable festive fashion for all your holiday gatherings

04:39

Thoughtful, last-minute gift ideas that are sure to impress everyone

04:31

From retro to modern: Tech gifts for everyone on your list

04:15

Got kids on your gift list? Check out these hot holiday toys

03:39

Get exclusive deals on dinnerware, beauty, skincare and more

00:37

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

00:36

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

04:26

Shop these standout Cyber Monday that make the perfect gifts

04:25

Try these 3 cocktails from Reba McEntire's new restaurant

04:30

Try this classic New Orleans muffuletta sandwich packed with flavor

05:09

Cauliflower tikka tacos with a healthy crunch: Get the recipe!

03:42

’90s style Caesar salad and Rice Krispie treats: Get the recipes!

04:15

Air fryer meatballs with Tzatziki sauce: Get the recipe!

04:58

Bang bang shrimp bowl with cauliflower rice: Get the air fryer recipe

04:26

PB&J French toast and a peanut butter trifle: Get the recipes!

05:15

Alex Guarnaschelli shares her mom’s recipe for linguine with clams

03:41

Easter brunch recipes: Fluffy spinach frittata with asparagus

04:31

Carbone’s famous NYC meatballs: Get the recipe!