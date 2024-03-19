IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Oprah Winfrey offers new weight-loss message in TV special
March 19, 2024

    Oprah Winfrey offers new weight-loss message in TV special

    02:56
Oprah Winfrey offers new weight-loss message in TV special

02:56

In a primetime special, Oprah Winfrey discussed the new weight-loss revolution spurred by popular medications and explores the stigma of obesity. NBC’s Emilie Ikeda reports for TODAY.March 19, 2024

Oprah Winfrey says she 'starved' herself for 5 months before famous wagon of fat moment

    Oprah Winfrey offers new weight-loss message in TV special

    02:56
