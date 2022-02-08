Oprah surprises Danielle Brooks, announcing she was cast in 'The Color Purple'
01:13
Share this -
copied
Joelle Garguilo joins Hoda and Jenna to share good news from the week, including Danielle Brooks learning she would play the role of Sophia in “The Color Purple,” with the announcement being delivered by Oprah herself! She also shares video of Fantasia Barrino leaning she's been cast in the new movie.Feb. 8, 2022
Hoda and Jenna compete for gold in winter obstacle course around TODAY plaza
02:49
Now Playing
Oprah surprises Danielle Brooks, announcing she was cast in 'The Color Purple'
01:13
UP NEXT
Should you eat food in bed? Hoda and Jenna debate!
05:12
Hoda Kotb on hard learning curve she faced after moving to New York
01:46
A closer look at the 2022 Oscar nominees
05:11
Jennifer Coolidge reveals what she actually ate during Uber Eats Super Bowl ad