IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

These 11 Amazon bestsellers will help you beat the heat in 2022 — starting at $7

  • UP NEXT

    Disney releases first ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ teaser trailer: Get a first look!

    01:17

  • Yankees fans flip out over young girl’s impressive bottle flip

    00:40

  • Why Justin Sylvester declined a chance to hang out with Beyoncé

    01:41

  • Hoda and Jenna fan wins a Cancun getaway -- on his birthday!

    03:00

  • Justin Sylvester on coming out: I wish I had accepted myself earlier

    04:47

  • George R. R. Martin confirms 'Game of Thrones' spinoff

    03:29

  • Kesha talks ‘Conjuring Kesha,’ when she’s releasing new music

    04:48

  • Stars and director of ‘Mr. Malcolm’s List’ talk new romantic comedy

    05:24

  • ‘Goosebumps’ author reveals he never wanted to write the books

    06:15

  • See a special sneak peek of ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’

    01:13

  • Diddy takes home BET Lifetime Achievement Award

    01:09

  • 'Top Gun,' 'Elvis' tie for top spot after busy weekend at box office

    01:34

  • Manager fired after mistakenly selling gas for 69 cents a gallon

    05:18

  • Joe Fryer named ‘Journalist of the Year’ by LGBTQ news organization

    00:29

  • Taylor Swift, Lizzo speak out after SCOTUS’ abortion decision

    01:13

  • Donna Farizan’s feral girl summer starts at Glinda the Good Bus

    03:43

  • Chace Crawford talks ‘The Boys,’ ‘Gossip Girl’ and Tony Romo

    04:18

  • Meghan Trainor surprises Hoda and Jenna, talks new single

    03:19

  • Conan Gray talks being ‘brutally honest’ on new album ‘Superache’

    03:53

  • Lindsay Czarniak dishes on the Melvin family’s eventful morning

    02:52

TODAY

Opera singer performs ‘Over the Rainbow’ while doing impressions

01:08

In a preview of Tuesday’s audition round on “America’s Got Talent,” 23-year-old opera singer Merissa Beddows wowed the judges with her ability to hit the high notes while doing impressions of famous voices.June 28, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Disney releases first ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ teaser trailer: Get a first look!

    01:17

  • Yankees fans flip out over young girl’s impressive bottle flip

    00:40

  • Why Justin Sylvester declined a chance to hang out with Beyoncé

    01:41

  • Hoda and Jenna fan wins a Cancun getaway -- on his birthday!

    03:00

  • Justin Sylvester on coming out: I wish I had accepted myself earlier

    04:47

  • George R. R. Martin confirms 'Game of Thrones' spinoff

    03:29

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All