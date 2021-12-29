Oops! ‘Don’t Look Up’ crew are spotted in film

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Shades of the infamous “Game of Thrones” coffee cup: An alert TikToker called out the movie “Don’t Look Up” for about two seconds in which about a dozen masked members of the film’s crew are caught on camera.Dec. 29, 2021

