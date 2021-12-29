Shades of the infamous “Game of Thrones” coffee cup: An alert TikToker called out the movie “Don’t Look Up” for about two seconds in which about a dozen masked members of the film’s crew are caught on camera.Dec. 29, 2021
Oops! 'Don't Look Up' crew are spotted in film
