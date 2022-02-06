Online sports betting is legal now. Here’s what that means for the Super Bowl
03:47
A week from today, the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams will play in Super Bowl LVI with tens of millions of people tuning in for football’s biggest night … of gambling. Sports betting is now a multi-billion-dollar industry, legal in many states, putting potential bets in the palm of your hand. NBC’s Harry Smith reports in this week’s Sunday Spotlight.Feb. 6, 2022
