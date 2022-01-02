One year later: The impact of the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol
05:07
Share this -
copied
As the one-year anniversary of the attack on the United States Capitol quickly approaches, we take a closer look at how the day deepened divisions in Congress. NBC News Capitol Hill correspondent Leigh Ann Caldwell reports in this week’s Sunday Focus.Jan. 2, 2022
Fan celebrates 106th birthday with Sunday Mug Shots
01:06
Mother and son reunited on Christmas after his two-year deployment
04:06
NFL Hall of Fame coach and broadcast legend John Madden dies at 85
02:29
Former mobsters reveal life of crime in candid podcasts
03:41
Ed Sheeran toasts to the New Year with Willie Geist, talks rise of fame
08:03
Now Playing
One year later: The impact of the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol