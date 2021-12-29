On The Money: Start TODAY

NBC News senior business correspondent Stephanie Ruhle talks to a group of experts about how to prioritize your financial health in 2022. They discuss everything from increasing your savings to making smart investment choices for the future.Dec. 29, 2021
Saving, investing, tracking spending: Top financials tips for 2022