Omicron variant now reported in at least 16 states
02:39
In an effort to limit the spread of the omicron variant, all international passengers arriving to the U.S. are facing new restrictions. Meantime, as more states report their first cases of the new mutation, health officials investigate its potential severity and transmissibility. NBC’s Tom Costello reports for TODAY from Dulles International Airport.Dec. 6, 2021
