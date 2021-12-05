Omicron variant is forcing Biden to put focus on COVID-19, Chuck Todd says
02:09
Meet the Press moderator Chuck Todd joins Willie Geist on Sunday TODAY to discuss President Biden’s new plan to combat the omicron variant. Todd says the White House has been reluctant to put the COVID-19 effort “front and center” and has not defended their “soft” vaccine mandate. Dec. 5, 2021
