Omicron variant appears to peak in some areas as CDC reports low pediatric vaccination rate
Health officials in some Northeastern cities say they’re seeing signs that the omicron wave is starting to peak. While hospitalizations remain a challenge for healthcare workers, the safety of students is also a concern after new CDC data shows that most eligible children have not been vaccinated. NBC’s Guad Venegas reports for Weekend TODAY.Jan. 15, 2022
