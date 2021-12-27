Omicron surges fuel growing concern over holiday weekend
Fueled by the omicron variant, COVID cases are multiplying, leaving many Americans facing difficult decisions about how to celebrate Christmas and what to do about New Year’s. NBC’s Sam Brock reports for TODAY.Dec. 27, 2021
