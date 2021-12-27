IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Omicron surges fuel growing concern over holiday weekend

TODAY

Omicron surges fuel growing concern over holiday weekend

Fueled by the omicron variant, COVID cases are multiplying, leaving many Americans facing difficult decisions about how to celebrate Christmas and what to do about New Year’s. NBC’s Sam Brock reports for TODAY.Dec. 27, 2021

