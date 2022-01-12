Omicron surge pushes CDC to consider higher quality mask guidance
With new COVID-19 infection and hospitalization rates shattering pandemic records, the CDC is considering updating their mask guidance which would recommend that Americans use higher quality options like N95s or KN95s. Reporting for TODAY, NBC’s Tom Costello explains how to avoid buying fake masks being sold online.Jan. 12, 2022
