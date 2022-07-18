IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

13 fun summer finds the whole family will love — starting at $10

TODAY

Omicron subvariant BA.5 is most contagious so far, CDC says

COVID-19 cases are rising once again, fueled by the new omicron subvariant BA.5. NBC’s Stephanie Gosk reports for TODAY on what that means regarding masking up in certain parts of the country, as well as the latest information on booster shots.July 18, 2022

