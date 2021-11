Joining TODAY to talk about the spread of the new COVID variant omicron, Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University school of public health, tells TODAY: “I do assume that it is already in the U.S.” He says, “I think by the end of this week we will have some data on whether our vaccines are holding up.” He adds, “I think the chances that this variant will completely evade our vaccines [are] extremely unlikely.”Nov. 29, 2021