Omicron dimming holiday spirit, from long testing lines to canceled flights

The omicron surge continues to impact holiday plans with celebrations scaled back and hundreds of Christmas Eve flights abruptly canceled, with airlines citing the impact of the variant on their workforce. Despite the cancellations and long COVID-19 testing lines, the CDC has shortened the isolation period from ten days to seven days for health care workers who test positive for the virus and are asymptomatic. NBC’s Kathy Park reports for TODAY from Times Square in New York City.Dec. 24, 2021