Omicron dimming holiday spirit, from long testing lines to canceled flights
01:57
Share this -
copied
The omicron surge continues to impact holiday plans with celebrations scaled back and hundreds of Christmas Eve flights abruptly canceled, with airlines citing the impact of the variant on their workforce. Despite the cancellations and long COVID-19 testing lines, the CDC has shortened the isolation period from ten days to seven days for health care workers who test positive for the virus and are asymptomatic. NBC’s Kathy Park reports for TODAY from Times Square in New York City.Dec. 24, 2021
UP NEXT
Reflect on the holiday season with Bishop Curry
07:17
Kim Potter found guilty of manslaughter for the deadly shooting of Daunte Wright
00:19
Meet the 2021 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree
02:45
Inside the Bidens’ first Christmas at the White House
02:36
Cardinal Dolan reflects on the spirit of Christmas
06:37
President Biden spends Christmas at the White House as holiday troubles pile up