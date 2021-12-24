IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

We shop for a living — here are the products we loved in 2021

  • Reflect on the holiday season with Bishop Curry

    07:17

  • Kim Potter found guilty of manslaughter for the deadly shooting of Daunte Wright

    00:19

  • Meet the 2021 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree

    02:45

  • Inside the Bidens’ first Christmas at the White House

    02:36

  • Cardinal Dolan reflects on the spirit of Christmas

    06:37

  • President Biden spends Christmas at the White House as holiday troubles pile up

    00:47
  • Now Playing

    Omicron dimming holiday spirit, from long testing lines to canceled flights

    01:57
  • UP NEXT

    Joan Didion opens up to Katie Couric about 'Year of Magical Thinking' in 2005 interview

    07:27

  • Last-minute holiday shopping strategies and tips

    06:55

  • Mystery surrounds time capsule found beneath Robert E. Lee statue

    00:34

  • Why Queen Elizabeth won't be spending Christmas at traditional country estate

    02:40

  • Biden extends student loan freeze until May

    00:26

  • Travel restrictions impact another Christmas season in Bethlehem

    02:39

  • Last-minute shipping deadlines to get your gifts delivered by Christmas

    02:19

  • Biden plans to run again in 2024

    00:23

  • Pennsylvania congresswoman carjacked at gunpoint

    00:31

  • Several injured after massive oil refinery fire in Texas

    00:31

  • Putin addresses tensions with the West, Ukraine in end-of-year press conference

    02:03

  • Thursday expected to be heaviest travel day before Christmas

    03:42

  • ‘We have every tool we need to put this pandemic behind us,’ doctor says

    03:29

TODAY

Omicron dimming holiday spirit, from long testing lines to canceled flights

01:57

The omicron surge continues to impact holiday plans with celebrations scaled back and hundreds of Christmas Eve flights abruptly canceled, with airlines citing the impact of the variant on their workforce. Despite the cancellations and long COVID-19 testing lines, the CDC has shortened the isolation period from ten days to seven days for health care workers who test positive for the virus and are asymptomatic. NBC’s Kathy Park reports for TODAY from Times Square in New York City.Dec. 24, 2021

  • UP NEXT

    Reflect on the holiday season with Bishop Curry

    07:17

  • Kim Potter found guilty of manslaughter for the deadly shooting of Daunte Wright

    00:19

  • Meet the 2021 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree

    02:45

  • Inside the Bidens’ first Christmas at the White House

    02:36

  • Cardinal Dolan reflects on the spirit of Christmas

    06:37

  • President Biden spends Christmas at the White House as holiday troubles pile up

    00:47

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All