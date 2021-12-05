Omicron cases turn up in more states as international travel restrictions begin
02:10
Share this -
copied
Travelers flying into the U.S. will face tough new restrictions as the nation tries to fight back rising the omicron variant. All passengers coming in from another country, including American citizens, must show a negative COVID test before boarding their flight, but the country won’t enact stricter measures like requiring a quarantine. NBC’s Kathy Park reports for Sunday TODAY. Dec. 5, 2021
Remembering Lee Elder, first Black golfer to compete at the Masters
02:04
Lego sales skyrocket as nostalgic adults hit the bricks amid pandemic
03:39
Javier Bardem on ‘Being the Ricardos,’ focusing on family with Penélope Cruz
08:12
Last living member of WWII Easy Company, Edward Shames, dies age 99
00:47
Will the Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade? New arguments stir emotions
04:50
CNN fires Chris Cuomo during investigation on how he helped his brother