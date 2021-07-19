Olympic Village ‘feels pretty normal,’ says Team USA volleyball star

Beach volleyball player April Ross took home a silver medal in London and a bronze in Rio, and this year she’s aiming for gold in Tokyo. TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie talks to her in Tokyo. Despite the news that an alternate on the U.S. women’s gymnastics team has tested positive for COVID-19, Ross says that life in the Olympic Village “feels pretty normal. We’re testing every day … to be honest, it fells decently normal here in the Village.”