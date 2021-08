Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist runs through the Highs and Lows of the week, including the kids around the world reenacting Olympic routines, 17-year-old Australian skateboarder Kieran Woolley, who collided with a cameraman but managed to land the trick, the “rave horse” who caught the attention of Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg and the 7-foot robot that showed off its skills at a basketball game in Tokyo.Aug. 8, 2021