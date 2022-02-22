IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Avoid 6 common skin care mistakes with these derm-approved products

  • Nathan Chen thanks mom after Olympic gold: ‘This medal is largely hers’

    05:11

  • Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan on equal pay victory: 'It's a huge win'

    04:21
  • Now Playing

    Olympian Nathan Chen reunites with mom live on TODAY

    06:27
  • UP NEXT

    US women's soccer reaches $24M equal pay settlement

    02:18

  • Medina Spirit stripped of Kentucky Derby title, Bob Baffert suspended

    00:22

  • Michigan basketball coach suspended for rest of regular season

    00:23

  • NBA debuts new ‘The Batman’ trailer

    00:49

  • Michigan-Wisconsin NCAA game ends in massive brawl

    02:30

  • What is slacklining? Inside the sport taking flight on TikTok

    02:27

  • Sports officials consider raising minimum age in figure skating

    02:28

  • The Undertaker to be inducted into WWE Hall of Fame

    01:02

  • Magic Johnson opens up about 30-year marriage to wife Cookie

    05:56

  • US men's curling team on how the beloved sport led to Olympic glory

    02:55

  • Mixed martial arts on the rise in China

    03:25

  • Team USA’s figure skating stars weigh in on ROC controversy

    04:21

  • TODAY’s Craig Melvin wraps up his time in Beijing!

    02:00

  • Steve Kornacki on final medal prospects for Team USA

    04:00

  • Mike Tirico: Kamila Valieva is 'the victim of the villains, time for IOC to stand up'

    01:05

  • Meet Beijing’s biggest celebrity: Bing Dwen Dwen joins TODAY!

    02:38

  • Simone Biles weighs in on Mikaela Shiffrin’s Olympic journey

    01:46

TODAY

Olympian Nathan Chen reunites with mom live on TODAY

06:27

Figure skater Nathan Chen stops by Studio 1A after winning gold at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, saying, “It really just feels like a dream.” After the TODAY anchors say they ordered him some New York pizza, Chen is surprised when his mother walks out pushing a cart with pizza on it!Feb. 22, 2022

  • Nathan Chen thanks mom after Olympic gold: ‘This medal is largely hers’

    05:11

  • Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan on equal pay victory: 'It's a huge win'

    04:21
  • Now Playing

    Olympian Nathan Chen reunites with mom live on TODAY

    06:27
  • UP NEXT

    US women's soccer reaches $24M equal pay settlement

    02:18

  • Medina Spirit stripped of Kentucky Derby title, Bob Baffert suspended

    00:22

  • Michigan basketball coach suspended for rest of regular season

    00:23

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All