Olympians Shaun White, Anna Hoffman and Karen Chen share pin-trading tradition in Beijing
01:11
For nearly 100 years, athletes have traded pins at the Olympic Games as a sign of international friendship. Olympians Shaun White, Anna Hoffman and Karen Chen show off their collections after the Opening Ceremony.Feb. 7, 2022
Steve Kornacki shares surprising statistics so far from the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics
04:32
‘She just needs a reset’: Lindsey Vonn on Mikaela Shiffrin’s medal chances in Beijing
04:45
Olympian Julia Marino on silver-medal win, $3,600 Prada snowboard
04:23
Figure skater Alexa Scimeca Knierim explains why she apologized to her teammate Brandon Frazier
03:48
Feeling lucky? Athlete reveals Team USA jackets have a faux rabbit’s foot in the front pocket