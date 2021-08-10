Olympian Molly Seidel talks about winning bronze in only her 3rd marathon

At the Tokyo Olympics, Team USA’s Molly Seidel scored a surprising bronze medal win in what was just her third marathon ever. Now she’s back home in Arizona, from which she joins TODAY. “I’m doing great,” she says. “I feel like I’ve just been riding a high since that race.” She also talks about overcoming mental health struggles and says she definitely hopes to run in the next Summer Olympics in Paris.Aug. 10, 2021