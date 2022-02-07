Olympian Julia Marino on silver-medal win, $3,600 Prada snowboard
04:23
Share this -
copied
Silver medal-winning snowboarder Julia Marino joins TODAY’s Craig Melvin to talk about how she prepared differently for the 2022 Winter Olympics, as well as what it felt like on the course over the weekend. She also touches on her $3,600 Prada snowboard, which has caught the attention of plenty of fans. “I think it’s a really good way to expand the sport, getting more people talking about it,” she says about her partnership with the fashion brand.Feb. 7, 2022
Steve Kornacki shares surprising statistics so far from the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics
04:32
‘She just needs a reset’: Lindsey Vonn on Mikaela Shiffrin’s medal chances in Beijing
04:45
Now Playing
Olympian Julia Marino on silver-medal win, $3,600 Prada snowboard
04:23
UP NEXT
Figure skater Alexa Scimeca Knierim explains why she apologized to her teammate Brandon Frazier
03:48
Olympians Shaun White, Anna Hoffman and Karen Chen share pin-trading tradition in Beijing
01:11
Feeling lucky? Athlete reveals Team USA jackets have a faux rabbit’s foot in the front pocket