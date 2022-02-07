Olympian Julia Marino on silver-medal win, $3,600 Prada snowboard

Silver medal-winning snowboarder Julia Marino joins TODAY’s Craig Melvin to talk about how she prepared differently for the 2022 Winter Olympics, as well as what it felt like on the course over the weekend. She also touches on her $3,600 Prada snowboard, which has caught the attention of plenty of fans. “I think it’s a really good way to expand the sport, getting more people talking about it,” she says about her partnership with the fashion brand.Feb. 7, 2022