Eddy Alvarez was one of Team USA’s flag bearers at the Olympic opening ceremony in Tokyo and brought home silver in baseball, becoming one of just three Americans to medal in both summer and winter Games. Now he reunites with wife, Gaby, and their 11 month-old son, Jett, live on the TODAY plaza. “I’m so overwhelmed right now I don’t what to do,” Alvarez says.Aug. 10, 2021