Olympian Bode Miller’s 19-month-old daughter dies after drowning in pool

Condolences are pouring in for Bode Miller and his family after the Olympic gold medalist revealed that his 19-month-old daughter died after accidentally drowning in a pool at a neighbor’s home during a party. “We are beyond devastated,” Miller posted.Jun.12.2018

