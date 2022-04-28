IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Olivia Wilde served custody papers on stage, Jason Sudeikis responds

02:11

Olivia Wilde was served custody papers from her ex-fiancé Jason Sudekis while speaking on stage during an event for her new movie. TODAY’s Sheinelle Jones reports on the intense reaction that’s erupted and what the former SNL star is saying about it.April 28, 2022

Jason Sudeikis had ‘no prior knowledge’ that Olivia Wilde would be served during CinemaCon

